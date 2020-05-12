Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 44,007 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in China Mobile by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 20.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. China Mobile Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.1106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.