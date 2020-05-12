Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 208 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.