Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Stock Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,182,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 454,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 282,699 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Myokardia by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 195,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after buying an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Myokardia by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,929,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter.

Myokardia stock opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $104.26.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -5.81 EPS for the current year.

MYOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.82.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $410,833.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,305 shares of company stock worth $595,647 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

