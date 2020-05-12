Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

