Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.37.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI stock opened at $130.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.91. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

