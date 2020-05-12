Morse Asset Management Inc Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 200,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.25. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

