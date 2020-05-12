Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 610.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 36.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,783 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,400.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.