Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

MSFT opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,400.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

