Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,026 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,400.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

