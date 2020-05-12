JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.