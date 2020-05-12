Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s 7th Largest Position

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,874,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $245,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 373,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,427,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

