Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.89. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $4.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $12.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.52 to $18.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.26.

JAZZ stock opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.81.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

