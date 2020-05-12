Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,762 Shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,615,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,548 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the period.

Shares of MGU stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg purchased 3,000 shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

