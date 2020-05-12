Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AllianceBernstein worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.43 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.59%.

In other news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein acquired 15,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $460,465.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 510,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,808,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,821 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AB. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

