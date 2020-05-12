Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $64,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

