Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.6% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 56,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $320,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average is $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

