Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

