Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,106,000 after buying an additional 6,605,098 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,610.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,361,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,437,000 after buying an additional 2,274,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,597,000 after buying an additional 2,216,348 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,875,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,229,000 after buying an additional 1,793,643 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

