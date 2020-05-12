Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,607 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $20,360,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $33,498,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 647,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 270,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,971,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,019,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,308,000 after acquiring an additional 96,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $56,530.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $269,234.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,051.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $776,464. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.