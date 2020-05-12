Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.97.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock worth $9,772,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

