Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,289 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Centene by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,686 shares of company stock worth $3,831,963. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

CNC stock opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

