iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,944,000 after purchasing an additional 157,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 141,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,177,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.19. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

