iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,762,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744,548 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $528,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cabana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.66. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

