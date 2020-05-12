iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.74% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $144,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,553,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,369,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

