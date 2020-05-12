Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Irhythm Technologies worth $39,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $445,418.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,312 shares of company stock worth $5,365,850. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRTC opened at $124.52 on Tuesday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRTC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

