Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $999,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Insulet by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

In related news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,038.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,809.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $228.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.