Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,178,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,231,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,951,000 after acquiring an additional 529,070 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,673,000 after acquiring an additional 396,409 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,436,000 after acquiring an additional 344,876 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HPP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Robert L. Harris II bought 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.27 per share, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,031.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted R. Antenucci bought 15,625 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 113,125 shares of company stock worth $2,654,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

