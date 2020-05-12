Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 157,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,902,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 30,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 161,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.