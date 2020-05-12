Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Stock Position Boosted by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,082,000 after buying an additional 110,406 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,507,000 after buying an additional 20,082,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,064,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,060,000 after buying an additional 558,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,741,000 after buying an additional 2,106,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,103,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,070,000 after buying an additional 248,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

