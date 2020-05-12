Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

