Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 123.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Hill-Rom worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 253.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $1,822,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 24.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average is $106.02. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

In related news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

