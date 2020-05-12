HighMark Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $208,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.3% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 12,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,165.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,939.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.