Goldman Sachs Group Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $45.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a positive rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.09.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.