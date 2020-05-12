Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 151.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,125 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.11% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,453,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,176 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 11,000.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 860,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 852,569 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,930,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $55.02.

