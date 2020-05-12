Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.5% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.