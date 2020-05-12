Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.8% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 47,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.