FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $10.15 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 317.4% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Amazon.com by 55.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 27.5% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,165.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,939.34. The stock has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.