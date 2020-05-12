Fruth Investment Management Has $3.99 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,279 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 102,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 686.6% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 34,885 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,358 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,400.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

