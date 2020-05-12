Fruth Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.4% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 619,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,869,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.52. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

