Forsta AP Fonden Trims Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,038. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

