Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,062 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,274,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,848 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,390,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,115 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 650,621 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

NYSE VST opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. Insiders acquired 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

