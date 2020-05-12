Forsta AP Fonden Takes $1.46 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.