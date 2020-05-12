Forsta AP Fonden Sells 39,700 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.