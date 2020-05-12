Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 93.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,965 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 49.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,965,000 after buying an additional 1,284,220 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,069,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,364,000 after acquiring an additional 322,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

EXR stock opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,323 shares of company stock worth $16,038,660 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.