Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.09.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.