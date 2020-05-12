Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 46,500 Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,800,000 after buying an additional 254,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

