Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 15,300 Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,644,000 after buying an additional 251,317 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 888,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,932,000 after buying an additional 117,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,223,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,550,000 after buying an additional 107,010 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after buying an additional 106,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

