Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth $25,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Twilio by 323.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Twilio by 60.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $4,476,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $186.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $189.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.31.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. Twilio’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.45.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

