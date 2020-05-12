Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 1,800 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Beigene were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beigene stock opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.93. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. Beigene’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.52) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. Macquarie raised Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Beigene from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $992,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,380. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

