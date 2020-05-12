Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. CWM LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.65.

Shares of ULTA opened at $230.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

